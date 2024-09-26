sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:04 IST, September 26th 2024

Argentina's River Plate and Brazil's Atletico Mineiro to meet in Copa Libertadores semifinals

Argentina's River Plate and Brazil's Atletico Mineiro will face off for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores, which is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
