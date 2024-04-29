Updated April 29th, 2024 at 09:41 IST
Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-2 and stays ahead in Premier League title race
At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mikel Arteta's team dominated to a 3-0 halftime lead before having to hold off a late Spurs comeback. Arsenal took the lead thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojberg in the 15th minute, and in the 27th, Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors' advantage.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Arsenal kept up its push for the Premier League title with a 3-2 win at Tottenham on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta's team raced to a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had to resist a late fightback from Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Advertisement
Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal in the 15th minute to put Arsenal ahead and Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors' lead in the 27th.
Kai Havertz added a third in the 38th.
Advertisement
With thoughts possibly turning to extending its goal difference advantage on second-place Manchester City, Arsenal was suddenly left holding on for the win.
Cristian Romero pulled a goal back for Tottenham after latching onto David Raya's weak kick.
Advertisement
Then Declan Rice brought down Ben Davies in the box to hand Spurs a late penalty after a VAR review.
Son Heung-min converted in the 87th to set up a tense finish.
Advertisement
Hojberg headed into his own net from Saka's corner, but Spurs pushed for an equalizer with Romero hitting the post and Micky van de ven having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside.
Saka extended Arsenal's lead with a clinical finish after a counter attack and Havertz headed in from a corner for his 13th goal of the season.
Advertisement
Arsenal moved four points ahead of City, which was playing Nottingham Forest later in the day.
Advertisement
Published April 29th, 2024 at 09:41 IST