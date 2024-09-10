Published 14:38 IST, September 10th 2024
Arsenal captain Odegaard injured on Norway duty ahead of tough club games
Norway captain Martin Odegaard injured an ankle on Monday ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal.Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated on the field midway through the second half of a Nations League game against Austria.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Martin Odegaard reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:38 IST, September 10th 2024