Published 14:38 IST, September 10th 2024

Arsenal captain Odegaard injured on Norway duty ahead of tough club games

Norway captain Martin Odegaard injured an ankle on Monday ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal.Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated on the field midway through the second half of a Nations League game against Austria.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard reacts disappointed after the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena | Image: AP
14:38 IST, September 10th 2024