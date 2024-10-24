sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 16:35 IST, October 24th 2024

Arsenal Has Discipline Issue, Could Cost The Team Premier League Title

Arsenal has had three players sent off in the opening eight rounds of a league campaign that is seeing yellow cards being dished out at an unprecedented rate.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mikel Arteta fires back at journalist in post match press conference
Mikel Arteta fires back at journalist in post match press conference | Image: YouTube/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:35 IST, October 24th 2024