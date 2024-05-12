Advertisement

Arsenal came ever so close to winning their first Premier League title in two decades last season, but in the end faltered to Manchester City. Fast forward a year, Arsenal currently sit at the second spot in the Premier League table with 83 points and they are just two points behind league leaders Manchester City with 85 points.

However, Arsenal still have a chance to finish the weekend at the top of Premier League standings and keep their title hopes alive as they will be facing Manchester United today on Sunday, May 12th at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

The win would take Arsenal a point ahead of Manchester City at 86 but Manchester City will have a game in hand, hence the onus of the Premier League title race as well. So what needs to happen if Arsenal are to become Champions of England in 2024?

Also Read | Lionel Messi GETS ANGRY, Lashes out at MLS

Advertisement

How can Arsenal win the Premier League?

After the match against Manchester United, Arsenal will only have one remaining fixture against Everton. Arsenal needs to win both their remaining two fixtures and take their tally up to 89 points.

Advertisement

Top of the table with two games to go.



The Premier League title is in Man City's reach 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pC8GbGS6Oe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC)

However, 89 points might not prove to be enough for the title as Manchester City have a game in hand over Arsenal and can take their tally up to 91 points. Hence, Arsenal need Manchester City to drop points in one of their next two fixtures to stand a chance at winning the league.

Advertisement

What if Manchester City draw one of their remaining fixture?

If Arsenal were to win both of their fixtures and Manchester City could only win one and draw the other match, then both the teams will be tied on points.

Advertisement

In case of a tie the Premier League title will be decided by Goal Difference. Arsenal currently have an edge over City in goal difference but it is only a slight margin of two goals.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti could not care less about Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Advertisement

What if Arsenal drop points in one fixture?

While the only way Arsenal get the best opportunity to win the Premier League in 2024 is by being perfect in these last two games. But if Arsenal were to draw against Manchester United, then they would need Manchester City to lose both or lose one and draw one of their remaining games. Arsenal will then need to win against Everton in their final fixture.

Advertisement

Full focus for the final away game of the season 👊 pic.twitter.com/rAT02XblFO — Arsenal (@Arsenal)

If Arsenal lose any of their remaining games then they would require Manchester City to lose all their games as well. If Arsenal drop points and Manchester City win any of their game then Pep Guardiola's team will be Champions of England for a fourth year running.

Advertisement

Do you think Arsenal will finally win their Premier League title this season or will it be another City dominanance? Let us know in comments below.