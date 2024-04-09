×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch the Champions League match in India, UK & US?

Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals (leg 1)at their home stadium on Wednesday. Get all the live streaming details here.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an intense showdown, Arsenal prepares to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. However, history favors Bayern, who have dominated their previous encounters, and Arsenal's last appearance in the quarter-finals dates back to 2009-10. Meanwhile, Bayern will aim to break their two-game losing streak in the UEFA Champions League away matches. The match promises high stakes and fierce competition in the first leg of the quarter-finals at Emirates Stadium.

Where will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match take place?

  • The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played at the at Emirates Stadium, in London.

When will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match take place?

  • The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in India?

  • The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Also Read: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo ELBOWS opponent, then threatens to PUNCH REFEREE

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in India?

  • The live streaming of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in the UK?

  • In the UK, people can watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming  Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in the USA?

  • In the USA, TUDN will show the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.
Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

8 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

20 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

22 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

22 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

23 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

23 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

25 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

34 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

34 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

35 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

35 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

36 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

37 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

37 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

38 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo