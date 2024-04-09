Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:22 IST
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch the Champions League match in India, UK & US?
Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals (leg 1)at their home stadium on Wednesday. Get all the live streaming details here.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In an intense showdown, Arsenal prepares to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. However, history favors Bayern, who have dominated their previous encounters, and Arsenal's last appearance in the quarter-finals dates back to 2009-10. Meanwhile, Bayern will aim to break their two-game losing streak in the UEFA Champions League away matches. The match promises high stakes and fierce competition in the first leg of the quarter-finals at Emirates Stadium.
Where will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match take place?
- The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played at the at Emirates Stadium, in London.
When will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match take place?
- The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in India?
- The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Also Read: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo ELBOWS opponent, then threatens to PUNCH REFEREE
Advertisement
How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in India?
- The live streaming of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in the UK?
- In the UK, people can watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST.
How to watch the live streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final match in the USA?
- In the USA, TUDN will show the Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.