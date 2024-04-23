Advertisement

Arsenal is all set to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday night in what promises to be a pivotal London Derby for the race to win the Premier League crown. Arsenal’s recent victory against the Wolves fired them to the top of the Premier League table and a victory tonight would mean they would open a four point advantage over Liverpool and Manchester City.

As for Chelsea they will be looking to bounce back after getting knocked out by Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup Semi Finals. Currently sitting 9th in the Premier League table, Chelsea are only three points adrift of Manchester United for the European Spots.

Advertisement

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Premier Leagueencounter between AC Miland and Inter Milan will be played on Tuesday night April 23, 2024 at 8:00PM BST (Wednesday, April 24, 12:30 AM IST)

Advertisement

Also Read | How Inter Milan won its 20th Serie A title and Inzaghi his first

How do I watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League in India?

The London Derby between Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League match will be live broadcasted in India on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in USA?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in USA will take place on Fubo TV. Fans in USA can catch the live broadcast of Arsenal vs Chelsea on USA Network.

Also Read | Xavi LIVID as Barcelona lose El Clasico in CONTROVERSIAL manner

Advertisement

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of London Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

Advertisement

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming in Australia on Optus Sport.