Europa League Quarter-Final Leg 2: AS Roma vs AC Milan: In a pulsating encounter, AS Roma emerged victorious, defeating AC Milan 2-1 in the second leg of the quarter-finals to secure a 3-1 aggregate triumph. Gianluca Mancini and Paulo Dybala found the net early for Roma, setting the stage for an intense battle. Despite Matteo Gabbia pulling one back for Milan, Roma's resilience shone through. The match featured dramatic moments, including a red card for Mehmet Zeki Çelik. As the final whistle blew, AS Roma advanced to the next stage, capping off a thrilling contest at the Stadio Olimpico.

Paulo Dybala scores an incredible goal against AC Milan

In AS Roma's thrilling 2-1 Europa League triumph over AC Milan, Paulo Dybala displayed his skill. As Roma's main starter in the game, Dybala increased his already remarkable total with his second goal of the Europa League season. AS Roma was leading 1-0 before Dybala skillfully curled a shot from inside the penalty area into the net to make it 2-0.

But when AS Roma's Mehmet Zeki Celik was sent off, the situation changed and the side found itself shorthanded in manpower. As a result, Dybala was replaced before the half, probably to change the team's strategy in light of the red card. Despite the loss, AS Roma maintained their lead and qualified for the Europa League semifinals. Their upcoming showdown with Bayer Leverkusen promises to be another thrilling encounter for both players and spectators.

Dybala's classy goal against Ac Milan made As Roma fans crazy#AsRomaMilan #ASRoma #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/2Xu2qWw1Ny — Đình Trọng (@Tumo21991) Y’all can’t imagine how loud I screamed at this goal, THATS MY MAN YOU GUYS!!! I married Dybala in 2018!! Look at this goal dude I’m literally shaking pic.twitter.com/CXIcbxVTKx — Ranim🤍🍉 (@Rraiisiins) #Dybala



The Art 🖼️ The Artist 🧑🏻‍🎨 pic.twitter.com/yXHwTdU6ou — satterio (@salveriocatteo)

Both Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Paulo Dybala from AS Roma, with the 30-year-old Argentine garnering interest due to his significant impact at Roma, contributing to 23 goals in various competitions. Dybala's versatility across attacking positions makes him an enticing prospect for both clubs seeking reinforcement. With Dybala's contract expiring in 2025, Roma faces a dilemma of extending or selling him to avoid a free transfer scenario. While Barcelona aims to enhance their attacking options with Dybala's flair, Chelsea sees him as a solution to amplify their frontline prowess. Dybala's potential entry into the Premier League presents an intriguing proposition, with financial considerations posing challenges for Barcelona's bid. The decision-making process intensifies as Dybala's availability and quality make him a sought-after asset for clubs looking to bolster their squads.