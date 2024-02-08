Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

AS Roma sack Jose Mourinho! 'Special One' to leave Italian Serie A side with immediate effect

Jose Mourinho has departed from his position as manager of AS Roma with immediate effect. It brings an end to the association that started in 2021.

Republic Sports Desk
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho looks on ahead of a Serie A match | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho has departed from his position as manager of AS Roma with immediate effect. It brings an end to the association that started in 2021. Mourinho won the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022 and reached the final of Europa League the following year. This was the first competition an Italian team had won in 12 years. But it has been very rough season for Roma under Mourinho this year as the side is languishing in 9th position. 

Roma have now decided to end their relationship with Mourinho and announced the decision on social media.

Advertisement

“AS Roma announces that José Mourinho and his technical collaborators will leave the Club with immediate effect. Further updates regarding the new First Team technical guidance will be communicated shortly,” Roma said on X.com.

“We wish Mourinho all the best for his future and his next chapter”, AS Roma owners Friedkin have stated.

The move came two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

Advertisement

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the UEFA Conference League title in his first season and Roma was a Europa League finalist last season. But Mourinho was also given a series of bans for his protests and tirades against referees — which was clearly not appreciated by Roma’s American owners.

AS Roma subsequently announced that former player Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as head coach until 30 June 2024. \

Advertisement

(with AP inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World42 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement