AS Roma sack Jose Mourinho! 'Special One' to leave Italian Serie A side with immediate effect

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho has departed from his position as manager of AS Roma with immediate effect. It brings an end to the association that started in 2021. Mourinho won the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022 and reached the final of Europa League the following year. This was the first competition an Italian team had won in 12 years. But it has been very rough season for Roma under Mourinho this year as the side is languishing in 9th position.

Roma have now decided to end their relationship with Mourinho and announced the decision on social media.

Advertisement

“AS Roma announces that José Mourinho and his technical collaborators will leave the Club with immediate effect. Further updates regarding the new First Team technical guidance will be communicated shortly,” Roma said on X.com.

L’AS Roma annuncia che José Mourinho e i suoi collaboratori tecnici lasceranno il Club con effetto immediato.



Ulteriori aggiornamenti riguardo la nuova guida tecnica della Prima Squadra saranno comunicati a breve.



📄 https://t.co/04lO7mZhSn#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mdUQLupmAy — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 16, 2024

“We wish Mourinho all the best for his future and his next chapter”, AS Roma owners Friedkin have stated.

The move came two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

Advertisement

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the UEFA Conference League title in his first season and Roma was a Europa League finalist last season. But Mourinho was also given a series of bans for his protests and tirades against referees — which was clearly not appreciated by Roma’s American owners.

AS Roma subsequently announced that former player Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as head coach until 30 June 2024. \

Advertisement

(with AP inputs)