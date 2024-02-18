Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Aston Villa moves up to fourth in EPL after win at Fulham

After defeating Fulham, Aston Villa surged back up to fourth place in the English Premier League thanks to two goals from Ollie Watkins. Villa surged into the Champions League qualification spots, two points ahead of Tottenham.

Associated Press Television News
Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins picks up a flare thrown onto the pitch by his teams fans after he scored his sides 2nd goal during a Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven cottage stadium | Image: AP
An Ollie Watkins double fired Aston Villa back up to fourth in the English Premier League after winning at Fulham 2-1 on Saturday.

Villa moved two points above Tottenham and into the Champions League qualifying places. It dropped out last week after losing to Manchester United 2-1.

The teams swapped places again after Spurs suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves.

Watkins took his league tally to 12 after strikes in the 23rd and 56th minutes at Craven Cottage. Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham hope of a comeback with his goal in the 63rd.

Watkins put Villa ahead when taking the ball off Fulham winger Willian, driving into the box and firing past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leon Bailey hit the bar for Villa before Watkins blasted in his second after Youri Tielemans’ pass.

Muniz halved Villa's lead when he poked the ball past Emiliano Martinez from Antonee Robinson's assist.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

