Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming: When and where to watch EPL in India, UK & USA?

Manchester United will look to secure 3 points when they play Aston Villa away from home on Sunday. Get hold of the live-streaming details of the EPL match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sergio Reguilon
Erik ten Hag talks to Sergio Reguilon, centre, and Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In today's Premier League matchup, Aston Villa will face off against Manchester United at Villa Park. With Aston Villa showcasing strong form, sitting 5th in the standings, and Man United in 6th place, this promises to be an intense clash. Both teams have recently secured victories, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. Football fans can anticipate a fiercely competitive encounter as these two teams look to assert their dominance in the league standings.

When is the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in the Premier League taking place?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024. 

Where is the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in the Premier League taking place?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the Villa Park. 

At what time will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in the Premier League start?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match is slated to kick start at 10:00 PM IST. 

Also Read: Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

Advertisement

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India. 

Advertisement

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.    

Advertisement

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in the USA?

In the United States of America, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.

Advertisement

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in Australia?

In Australia, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on Optus Sports.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ronaldo's utter fury captured on camera during and after Al-Nassr's loss

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in the Middle East?

In the Middle East, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on beIN Sports.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs

Aston Villa predicted starting lineup:
Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara; Diaby, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

Manchester United predicted starting lineup:
Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Befitting Reply To Trolls Is Winning Hearts Online

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. White House Responds to Trump's NATO remark

    World19 minutes ago

  3. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos28 minutes ago

  5. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement