Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming: When and where to watch EPL in India, UK & USA?
Manchester United will look to secure 3 points when they play Aston Villa away from home on Sunday. Get hold of the live-streaming details of the EPL match.
In today's Premier League matchup, Aston Villa will face off against Manchester United at Villa Park. With Aston Villa showcasing strong form, sitting 5th in the standings, and Man United in 6th place, this promises to be an intense clash. Both teams have recently secured victories, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. Football fans can anticipate a fiercely competitive encounter as these two teams look to assert their dominance in the league standings.
When is the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in the Premier League taking place?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024.
Where is the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in the Premier League taking place?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match is scheduled to take place at the Villa Park.
At what time will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in the Premier League start?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match is slated to kick start at 10:00 PM IST.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in India?
The live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.
How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United live telecast in India?
The live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Star Sports in India.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in the UK?
In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now, and BT Sport.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in the USA?
In the United States of America, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on USA Network, Peacock, and NBC platforms.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in Australia?
In Australia, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on Optus Sports.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live streaming in the Middle East?
In the Middle East, fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match on beIN Sports.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs
Aston Villa predicted starting lineup:
Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara; Diaby, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins
Manchester United predicted starting lineup:
Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
