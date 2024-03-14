×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Atletico beats Inter on penalties to reach Champions League quarterfinals; Oblak makes two saves

Jan Oblak has made two saves and Lautaro Martínez sent his shot over the crossbar as Atletico Madrid defeated Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid players celebrate winning the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP
Jan Oblak made two saves and Lautaro Martínez sent his shot over the crossbar as Atletico Madrid defeated Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after scoring a late winner in regulation to return to the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Oblak saved the penalties by Alexis Sánchez and Davy Klaassen before Lautaro missed the final kick for last year's runner-up in the European competition.

Atletico reversed the 1-0 first-leg loss after Memphis Depay scored an 87th-minute goal that gave Diego Simeone’s team a 2-1 win in regulation.

Atletico didn't made it past the group stage last season and was eliminated by Manchester City in the last eight in 2021-22.

Inter, which lost last year’s final to Man City, had arrived at the Metropolitano Stadium enjoying a 13-game winning streak. It hadn’t lost in 15 consecutive games in all competitions.

Inter opened the scoring in regulation with Federico Dimarco in the 33rd, but Atletico equalized two minutes later with Antoine Griezmann in his return from injury.

In the other Champions League match Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund defeated PSV Eindhoven 2-0 at home to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

The eight teams in the draw for the quarterfinals are Atletico, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

