Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Atletico Madrid beats Dortmund 2-1 at home in first leg of Champions League quarterfinals

With goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino in the first half, Atletico dominated Dortmund for the majority of the game. However, a late goal from substitute Sébastien Haller kept the German team in the game.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP
Atletico Madrid moved closer to returning to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Atletico took a first-half lead with goals by Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino and outplayed Dortmund during most of the match, but the German team stayed alive thanks to a late goal by substitute Sébastien Haller.

Dortmund twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Germany.

Atletico hasn't made it to the last four since 2017, when it lost to city rival Real Madrid. The Spanish club has won three of its last six quarterfinals.

Dortmund, the 1997 European champion, is looking to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2012-13, when it lost the final to fellow German club Bayern Munich.

Atletico has won 29 of its last 32 home games across all tournaments. It was Simeone's 50th Champions League win.

The result kept Atletico unbeaten in 18 knockout-round games at home in the Champions League — with its last defeat coming against Ajax in the quarterfinals in 1997.

Dortmund has won only one of its last 11 away matches in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Mats Hummels made his 500th appearance for Dortmund.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

