Published 21:40 IST, October 22nd 2024
Atletico Madrid trying to raise awareness of fans with disabilities in Champions League game
Atletico Madrid wants to attract a record number of spectators with disabilities to a Champions League match to raise awareness about inclusion and the need to promote better access to sport for disabled fans in venues across Europe.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Atletico fans cheer before the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:40 IST, October 22nd 2024