Published 08:34 IST, October 24th 2024
Atletico raises awareness of fans with disabilities at Champions League game
Atletico Madrid raised awareness about inclusion with activities for fans with disabilities at its Champions League match against Lille on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Atletico fans cheer before the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:34 IST, October 24th 2024