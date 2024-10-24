sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 08:34 IST, October 24th 2024

Atletico raises awareness of fans with disabilities at Champions League game

Atletico Madrid raised awareness about inclusion with activities for fans with disabilities at its Champions League match against Lille on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Atletico fans
Atletico fans cheer before the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:34 IST, October 24th 2024