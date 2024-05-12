Updated May 11th, 2024 at 10:30 IST
Augsburg to miss out on European football after loss to Stuttgart
A win would have kept Augsburg hopes alive with one game remaining but it never looked like beating a team that has already qualified for next season’s expanded Champions League.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Augsburg will miss out on European football next season after losing at home to Stuttgart 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Augsburg was in ninth place, one point behind Hoffenheim, which is at Darmstadt on Sunday.
Stuttgart went to second, a point above Bayern Munich, which faces Wolfsburg on Sunday.
Bayer Leverkusen has already been crowned champion.
The only goal came from Serhou Guirassy a minute into the second half. His composed finish was the Guinean striker’s 26th goal of the season.
Published May 11th, 2024 at 10:30 IST