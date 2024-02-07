English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Australia vs South Korea live streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match?

Ahead of the start of the Australia vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarterfinal match.

Prateek Arya
Australia vs South Korea
Australia vs South Korea | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Australia will take on Korea in the quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Both the teams were quite dominant during the Group stages, but the rules of the tournament suggest only one will advance. Thus, with all to play for an intriguing contest is in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

  • Australia vs South Korea will take place on Friday, February 2, 2024
  • The match will be held at Al-Janoub Stadium
  • Australia have a 12-11 head-to-head edge over South Korea

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When will the Australia vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals game be played?

The Australia vs South Korea quarter-final match will be played on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Where is the Australia vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals taking place?

The Australia vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup Cup 2023 quarterfinal will take place at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

At what time will the Australia vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-final start?

The Australia vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarterfinal will kick off at 9 PM IST. 

How to watch Australia vs South Korea AFC live telecast in India?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs South Korea match live in India.

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streaming in India?

The Australia vs South Korea match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Australia vs South Korea AFC Asian cup 2023 quarterfinal match on Triller TV+.

How to watch Australia vs South Korea live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Australia vs South Korea live streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:40 IST

