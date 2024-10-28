Published 23:25 IST, October 28th 2024
Bad signings, no identity and big losses: Here's how Erik ten Hag got it wrong at Man United
Erik ten Hag's 2 1/2-year tenure at Manchester United will divide opinion. He ended United's longest trophy drought in nearly 40 years, claiming two domestic cups — and beating fierce rival Manchester City in one of the finals.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik ten Hag | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
23:25 IST, October 28th 2024