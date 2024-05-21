Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema made waves in the football world by joining clubs in the Saudi Pro League. While Ronaldo has been dominating the league with his exceptional performances, Benzema has faced challenges, struggling to replicate the same level of success. Their contrasting experiences have garnered significant attention within the football community.

Karim Benzema may depart Al-Ittihad in June due to reported dissatisfaction

Just a year after joining Al Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League on a free transfer from Real Madrid, French striker Karim Benzema allegedly wants to quit the team. As per Relevo, a Spanish news site, Benzema has expressed his unease in the Middle East and has called his stay at Al Ittihad a “sad adventure.”

With 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games in all competitions in 2021–22, Benzema led Real Madrid to both La Liga and the Champions League title. Only eight months after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or, his July 2023 departure to Saudi Arabia stunned the football community.

Al Ittihad had an incredible 2022–23 season, winning both the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi Super Cup, prior to Benzema's arrival. The Frenchman was supposed to help them further enhance their performance, but while he's been there, things have become worse.

In addition to dealing with persistent back and muscle strains, Benzema had a falling out with Nuno Espirito Santo, the manager at the time, who was fired. The 36-year-old has made just 29 appearances this season, netting 13 goals and dishing out eight assists—a far cry from his prior performance.

Karim Benzema visited Real Madrid's facilities earlier this month to undergo more testing and therapy for his muscle problems. It is said that he confessed in close colleagues that he was dissatisfied with his circumstances at Al Ittihad during this tour.

Benzema is certain about leaving at the end of the current campaign. Al Ittihad, however, has the upper hand in negotiations about his possible exit because his contract is set to expire in 2026.