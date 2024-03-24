Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:16 IST
Barboza's twin strikes give Delhi FC 2-0 win against Gokulam
Twin strikes in the second half by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza helped Delhi FC register a 2-0 win over a 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC.
Twin strikes in the second half by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza helped Delhi FC register a 2-0 win over a 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League match here.
The home side was reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when a rough tackle from Mashoor Shereef on Balwant at the edge of the box earned the defender a red card late on Saturday.
Following the win, Delhi FC are now seventh on the table with 26 points from 21 games. Gokulam Kerala are in fifth spot with 36 points from 22 matches.
