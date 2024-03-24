×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Barboza's twin strikes give Delhi FC 2-0 win against Gokulam

Twin strikes in the second half by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza helped Delhi FC register a 2-0 win over a 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Twin strikes in the second half by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza helped Delhi FC register a 2-0 win over a 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League match here.

The home side was reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when a rough tackle from Mashoor Shereef on Balwant at the edge of the box earned the defender a red card late on Saturday.

Advertisement

Following the win, Delhi FC are now seventh on the table with 26 points from 21 games. Gokulam Kerala are in fifth spot with 36 points from 22 matches.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

9 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

11 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

13 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

15 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

27 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

35 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

35 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

37 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

41 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

44 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

an hour ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo