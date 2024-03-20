×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Barcelona's star striker Robert Lewandowski linked with surprise summer move to Madrid: REPORTS

Recent reports suggest that Barcelona's star striker, Robert Lewandowski, is being linked with a surprising transfer to Madrid during the upcoming summer.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Robert Lewandowski in action for FC Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski in action for FC Barcelona | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Robert Lewandowski stands as one of the most illustrious strikers in the annals of football, renowned for his remarkable tenure at Bayern Munich. Despite his transition to FC Barcelona, Lewandowski persists in leaving an indelible mark through his prolific goal-scoring prowess and influential presence on the pitch, solidifying his status as a football luminary.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown interest in Robert Lewandowski

According to reports, Robert Lewandowski, a striker for Barcelona, may make an unexpected transfer to Atletico Madrid, their La Liga rivals, during the forthcoming summer transfer window. Since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski, 35, has made a big impression at Camp Nou, displaying his skill with 53 goals and 17 assists in 85 games across all competitions.

His stellar record this season includes 33 games in all competitions, 20 goals, and 9 assists. Barcelona is still competitive even if they are eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid after 29 games. Lewandowski has additionally participated in seven UEFA Champions League games, providing three goals and one assist. Next month, Barcelona will play PSG in the quarterfinals.

Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, although he is reportedly paid a high salary. As reported by Football Espana, Ruben Uria has hinted that Atletico Madrid would be able to get Lewandowski this summer for the "right price".

With nine games left in La Liga, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, also known as the Rojiblancos, are only one point behind Athletic Bilbao in fourth place. In the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, they will play Borussia Dortmund the following month.

Atletico Madrid upset Serie A leaders and previous season's finalists Inter Milan 2-1 at home in the Round of 16, winning 3-2 on penalties. It was an exciting triumph. They have advanced twice to the Champions League final in the last ten years. After the forthcoming international break, Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona are getting ready for their next test. On March 30, they have a home La Liga game against Las Palmas. After defeating Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the league to cut the deficit to eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid, Xavi's team is full of confidence. After losing 5-3 to Villarreal in La Liga in January, Barcelona has won seven of their past 10 games in a variety of tournaments.

Barcelona has experienced disappointments this season despite its previous success, such as losing to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and losing to Athletic Bilbao in extra time to be eliminated from the Copa del Rey. In addition, after these setbacks, manager Xavi declared his resignation at the end of the season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

