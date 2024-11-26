Barcelona vs Brest LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Champions League LIVE in India, US, UK and Australia

Barcelona have been in excellent form in both the La Liga and the Champions League as they take on French side Brest in their UEFA Champions League group stage matches. Barcelona are currently in sixth in the UEFA Champions League group stage matches and as for Brest they are currently in fourth. Barcelona will be looking to go top of the table with a win today.

Where will Barcelona vs Brest Champions League match be played?

The Champions League between Barcelona and Brest will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

When will Barcelona vs Brest Champions League match be played?

The Champions League between Barcelona and Brest is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday 27th November at 1:30 AM, IST.

How do I watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League in India?

The Champions League between Barcelona and Brest will be broadcasted in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming in India on the Sony Liv app

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming in USA?

Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming in USA will take place on Paramount +. The live telecast will take place on CBS Sports.

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming on the Discovery plus app and Amazon Prime Video. The live broadcast of London Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest Champions League live streaming in Australia?