Barcelona vs Las Palmas Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga LIVE in India, US, UK and Australia?

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back to the form that put them on the top of the La Liga table after having their lead of La Liga go down to just one point to Real Madrid. Barcelona will face off against Las Palmas and coming off a win in the Champions League would be looking to get the three points that will help them go a long way in their quest to win the La Liga title.

Where will Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain.

When will Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas will be played on Saturday, 30th November at 6:30PM IST.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately the Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas live streaming of La Liga match in India?

Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas live streaming of La Liga match in USA?

Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas live streaming of La Liga match in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga match on Premier Sports.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas live streaming of La Liga match in Australia?