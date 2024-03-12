Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match in India, UK & US?
FC Barcelona will take on Napoli in a Champions League encounter at their home stadium on Wednesday. Get all the live streaming details here.
In the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 match, Barcelona faces off against Napoli at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. With the aggregate score tied at 1-1, the teams are poised for an intense battle. Barcelona holds a slight advantage as they will be playing at home, while Napoli will look to make the most out of their strong and smart squad in Spain. Football fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Where will the FC Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match take place?
- The Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Napoli will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain.
When will the FC Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match take place?
- The Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Napoli will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match in India?
- The Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Napoli will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match in India?
- The live streaming of the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Napoli will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match in the UK?
- In the UK, people can watch the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Napoli live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM BST.
How to watch the live streaming Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match in the USA?
- In the USA, TUDN will show the Champions League match between Barcelona and Napoli live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 3:00 PM EST.
