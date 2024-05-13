Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen are never ever going to lose a game. Yes, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen have now added another remarkable feat to their already incredible season. The Bundesliga Champions defeated VFL Bochum 5-0 and extended their unbeaten streak to an astonishing 50 games.

Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions this season and have now a 50 game unbeaten record to show for it. Funnily enough, their last defeat came 353 days ago to Bochum itself when they lost 3-0 on the final day of Bundesliga season.

This time however, Bayer Leverkusen didn't have to rely on late goals to extend their streak because after a cagey start to beginnings, Patrick Schick opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. In the 41st minute before Victor Bonafice converted from the spot to double the Champions' advantage before the half time break. In the second half, Bayer Leverkusen simply ran riot over Bochum as goals from Amin Adili, Josip Stanisic and Alex Grimaldo scored to make it a 5-0 hammering of Bochum.

The Longest Winning Streak in Europe's Top Five Leagues

By beating Bochum and going unbeaten for 50 consecutive games, Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen have now etched themselves further into the history books as they have become the team with the longest unbeaten streak over in Europe's top five leagues.

Bayer Leverkusen overtook Benfica's record of 48 games unbeaten and Arsenal's record of 50 games and now they sit as history makers.



A chance to go Invincible

Bayer Leverkusen will face Augsburg on Saturday, 18th May in their final Bundesliga game of the season and have a chance to have an invincible season.

A win or a draw on weekend will mean that Bayer Leverkusen will become the first team in Bundesliga history to remain undefeated.

Treble dreams in Germany

Bayer Leverkusen had the notorious ‘Neverkusen' tag at the start of the season. But in an incredible season, Xabi Alonso and his troops have won the Bundesliga, are in the final of Europa League where they will face Atalanta. Just a day after their Europa League final, they will face FC Kaiserslautern in the Deutschar Pochal final. They have a chance to complete a memorable treble.