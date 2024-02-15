Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, at Rome's Olympic Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

Four days after a damaging loss in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich again didn’t meet expectations in a 1-0 loss at Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 on Wednesday.

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile converted a penalty kick when Bayern was reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after the German club failed to capitalize on a series of chances.

Advertisement

Together with the 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, the result puts pressure on Bayern and coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the return leg March 5.

Bayern, a six-time European champion, has reached the quarterfinals or better in 11 of its last 12 Champions League campaigns — the exception being a last-16 elimination by Liverpool five years ago.

Advertisement

Lazio, which sits seventh in Serie A , lost to Bayern in its only other round-of-16 appearance three years ago.

Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Gustav Isaksen and Immobile sent goalkeeper Manuel Neuer the wrong way with the ensuing spot kick. The Italy forward has now scored Lazio’s last four goals in the competition, having reached the 200-goal mark in Serie A over the weekend.

Advertisement

Before kickoff, Bayern fans launched flares onto the field and filled the visitors’ section with fire and smoke.