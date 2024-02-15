Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:09 IST
Bayern Munich beaten 1-0 at Lazio in 1st leg of Champions League last 16 to pile pressure on Tuchel
Four days after a damaging loss in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich again didn’t meet expectations in a 1-0 loss at Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 on Wednesday.
Lazio captain Ciro Immobile converted a penalty kick when Bayern was reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after the German club failed to capitalize on a series of chances.
Together with the 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, the result puts pressure on Bayern and coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the return leg March 5.
Bayern, a six-time European champion, has reached the quarterfinals or better in 11 of its last 12 Champions League campaigns — the exception being a last-16 elimination by Liverpool five years ago.
Lazio, which sits seventh in Serie A , lost to Bayern in its only other round-of-16 appearance three years ago.
Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Gustav Isaksen and Immobile sent goalkeeper Manuel Neuer the wrong way with the ensuing spot kick. The Italy forward has now scored Lazio’s last four goals in the competition, having reached the 200-goal mark in Serie A over the weekend.
Before kickoff, Bayern fans launched flares onto the field and filled the visitors’ section with fire and smoke.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:09 IST
