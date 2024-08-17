Published 12:13 IST, August 17th 2024
Bayern Munich cruises in German Cup after 3 Bundesliga clubs narrowly avoid upsets
Bayern Munich comfortably dispatched second-tier Ulm 4-0 in the German Cup on Friday but three other Bundesliga teams all needed extra time or penalties to overcome lower-tier opposition on a night of near upsets.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after a DFB Cup first-round soccer match against Ulm | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:13 IST, August 17th 2024