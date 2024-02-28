English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Bayern Munich designates Indian legend Virat Kohli as Manuel Neuer's cross-sport counterpart

Bayern Munich selects Indian cricketer as the cross-sport counterpart to their star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, bridging football and cricket prowess.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli and Manuel Neuer
Virat Kohli and Manuel Neuer | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a highly anticipated Bundesliga matchup, SC Freiburg will face off against Bayern Munich on Saturday, 2 March, at 1:00 am. With Bayern currently holding the 2nd position and Freiburg striving to climb the ranks, the match promises intense competition. Freiburg, placed 9th, looks to improve their standing with their home advantage at Europa-Park Stadion. Both teams will aim for a victory to further their positions in the league table. Expect a riveting clash between these two competitive teams vying for Bundesliga success.

Also Read: Lionel Messi scores Inter Miami salvages a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy

Advertisement

Bayern Munich selects India's Virat Kohli as the cross-sport counterpart to Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich has made an intriguing analogy, likening its star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to a cricket great. Neuer, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in football history, has made an indelible impact on the sport over the last two decades with his outstanding abilities and accomplishments.

Advertisement

Throughout his successful career, Neuer has won an astounding number of trophies, including 11 Bundesliga championships, several UEFA Champions League victories, DFB Pokal crowns, UEFA Super Cup victories, and FIFA Club World Cup honours. His finest triumph came with the German national team, which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil beating Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.

Neuer's impact extends beyond his trophy collection and beyond statistics. Because of his skill at playing as a GK, he brought a new dimension to the position of goalie and redefined it. This invention has changed keeper expectations all across the world by highlighting their skill with the ball at their feet.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich made a daring move when they revealed that Neuer's cricket counterpart wasn't a wicketkeeper. Rather, they called him the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in their respective sports and compared him to the Indian cricket master, Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola admits the stakes are at all-time high in the season

Although Kohli and Neuer play different roles on the field—one is a prodigious batter, while the other is a goalkeeper—their power and influence are clear. Over the previous 10 years, both have continuously proven their competence and earned the distinction of greatest in their respective fields. Additionally, they have a reputation for being resilient and performing well under duress—qualities that have cemented their legacies.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, a right-handed batsman, has showcased outstanding performance across all formats. In Test matches, he has played 113 innings, scored 8848 runs with a high score of 254*, and maintains an impressive average of 49.1 with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. In ODIs, Kohli has displayed remarkable consistency with 13848 runs in 292 innings, including 43 centuries and 58 fifties, at an astonishing average of 58.7. His T20I record is equally impressive, with 4037 runs in 117 innings at a striking average of 51.8. In IPL, he has amassed 7263 runs, striking an average of 37.2. Across all formats, Kohli's prowess as a batsman is truly remarkable.

Kohli's love of football and his loud praise for Cristiano Ronaldo highlight the bond between these two great athletes even further. Despite the differences between their sports, Neuer and Kohli represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement; their unmatched talent and perseverance transcend boundaries and motivate future generations.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

7 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

7 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

7 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

7 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

8 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

11 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

15 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

16 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

16 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

16 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

16 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US, UK Target Iranian Deputy Commander And Houthi Member With Sanctions

    World7 minutes ago

  2. Liverpool’s injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Bayern Munich designates Virat Kohli as Neuer's cross-sport counterpart

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. CUET PG 2024 exam schedule released, check dates here

    Education10 minutes ago

  5. Warner Bros Discovery to shut down New Zealand TV news provider

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo