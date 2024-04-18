Updated April 17th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to watch the Champions League match in India, UK & US?

Arsenal will visit Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals (leg 2) at their home stadium on Wednesday. Get all the live streaming details here.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Harry Kane | Image: AP
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final Leg 2 clash between Bayern Munich and Arsenal is set to electrify fans tomorrow at 12:30 am. With the aggregate score locked at 2 - 2, the tension is palpable. The Allianz Arena will be at the center of the action as these European giants battle for a spot in the semi-finals. Brace for a thrilling showcase of elite football as both teams strive to seize victory and advance in the competition.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match take place?

  • The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match take place?

  • The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match in India?

  • The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match in India?

  • The live streaming of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match in the UK?

  • In the UK, people can watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming  Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final leg 2 match in the USA?

  • In the USA, TUDN will show the Champions League match of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.

 

Published April 17th, 2024 at 14:39 IST