Advertisement

The biggest-known contest in the Bundesliga, i.e., Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, is scheduled to take place today. There is a 10-point gap between the two, with Bayern Munich leading at 60 points. However, the past does not have much role when it comes to the Der Klassiker.

An intriguing contest awaits, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

𝐷𝑒𝑟 𝐾𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑘𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 🕰️✨



Which moment stands out most to you? 💭#MiaSanMia #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/TUwcLZuoSH — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 30, 2024

Also Read | Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal at war to sign a young Messi

Advertisement

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga Klassiker will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Advertisement

What time will the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund begin?

The match between Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund match will begin at 11 PM (IST).

Advertisement

Where can one watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the football match live in India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Xabi Alonso says he is staying with Bayer Leverkusen

How to watch live stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in India?

The SonyLiv app and website will stream the match live for you to watch.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on Sky Sports in the UK.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming in USA?

Fans in USA can watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on ESPN+ in the US.