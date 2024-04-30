Joshua Kimmich celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena | Image: AP

The UEFA Champions League semi-final is set to ignite as Bayern Munich clash with Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. As two footballing powerhouses collide in the first leg of the encounter, anticipation runs high for a thrilling battle. The iconic stadium will witness a clash of tactics, skill, and determination as both teams vie for an advantageous position in the quest for European glory. With teams seeding their top players, this match sets the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final leg 1 match take place?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich .

When will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final leg 1 match take place?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in India?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Mit euch im Rücken 🆚 Real Madrid! #PACKMAS alle zusammen! 🔥👊#FCBRMA #MiaSanMia #UCL pic.twitter.com/vhGFR6KSID — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern)

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in the UK?

In the UK, people can watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in the USA?

In the USA, TUDN will show the Champions League match of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.