×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Before Arsenal trip, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel at a loss to explain team’s latest collapse

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been unable to explain his team’s collapse against promoted Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim at Voith-Arena stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arsenal, take note.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was unable to explain his team’s collapse against promoted Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Advertisement

Bayern was leading 2-0 at the break after goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry, then conceded three in the second half to lose 3-2 for its second consecutive Bundesliga defeat.

Tuchel, whose team next visits Arsenal for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, had no explanation.

Advertisement

“In the first 15 minutes of the second half, we gave away everything we had built up. Within the first minute, we actually completely stopped playing soccer and doing everything we’d done in the first half,” Tuchel said.

The Bayern coach said he warned his players during the interval that Heidenheim could change style and play with two forwards “because I would have done that,” and because Heidenheim had played like that before.

Advertisement

Kevin Sessa pulled one back for Heidenheim and Tim Kleindienst equalized a minute after that. Kleindienst scored the winner in the 79th for the promoted team’s first ever win over Bayern, which is 16 points behind Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen with six rounds remaining.

“It is obviously extremely difficult for us to maintain the concentration level and the level of fight with which we had fully deserved to lead up to then,” Tuchel said of the team’s collapse. “Yes, that’s hard to explain. I can describe it to you. Explaining it is difficult.”

Advertisement

Arsenal is unbeaten in its last seven games and has won six of those.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

Kottayam's Election Clash

2 minutes ago
Roman Reigns kicks out journalist for insulting him

Reigns kicks out reporter

6 minutes ago
Made an error in UPI transfer? Find out how to get your money back

Wrong UPI

8 minutes ago
Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

JP Nadda

9 minutes ago
Mutual Funds (Representative)

flexi-cap funds to watch

10 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia birdies final 2

16 minutes ago
Abhijeet file photo

Abhijeet On South Films

18 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic puts AC Milan

19 minutes ago
Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle beats Fulham

22 minutes ago
Football

Sports For Working Out

23 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal tops EPL

33 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi Rally in Cooch Behar

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

34 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel on team's collapse

36 minutes ago
Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe

PSG Clermont finish 1-1

38 minutes ago
Mexico Breaks Ties With Ecuador Following Raids Inside Mexican Embassy

Mexico Ends Ecuador Ties

39 minutes ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

40 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Siddharth-Aditi Engaged

42 minutes ago
The Rock and Roman Reigns after defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Fans react as Rock wins

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News12 hours ago

  2. AI Scam: Man Posing As Cop Dupes Woman Of Rs 1 Lakh In Mumbai

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  4. Shameful That Cong Asking 'Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai:' Shah Slams Kharge

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo