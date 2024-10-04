sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:39 IST, October 4th 2024

Belgium without Lukaku and De Bruyne for Nations League matches against France and Italy

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco called up four new players Friday for upcoming games against Italy and France in the Nations League while leaving out stalwarts Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action | Image: AP
