Published 00:20 IST, July 1st 2024

Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after comeback 2-1 win over Slovakia

England advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia on Sunday.

