Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after comeback 2-1 win over Slovakia
England advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia on Sunday.
Jude Bellingham | Image: AP
