Published 22:38 IST, October 2nd 2024

Bengaluru FC play out goal-less draw with Mumbai City FC; hold on to top spot

Bengaluru FC held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw to continue their unbeaten run and hold on to the top spot in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 here on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall to deny the home team from converting multiple goal-scoring chances.