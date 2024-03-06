Advertisement

Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the foremost players globally, showcasing an extraordinary ability to shatter records at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. This echoes the reminiscent impact when Pep transformed Lionel Messi into the world's finest, solidifying his claim as potentially the greatest player ever. He recently finished second to the Argentine footballer in the Ballon d’Or last year, and although many criticised the decision of Messi being the winner, Haaland happily claimed that he deserved to win for his long contribution to the sport.

Erling Haaland made a huge statement about Lionel Messi as the greatest ever

Before Manchester City's match against FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, striker Erling Haaland publicly proclaimed Lionel Messi to be the greatest football player of all time in an interview.

Haaland respects Messi even though the latter defeated him in the 2023 Ballon d'Or competition. The prolific striker's outstanding season-long performances had many predicting he would win the coveted trophy. Haaland's first season with Manchester City was nothing short of spectacular; in 53 games, he scored an incredible 52 goals, making a major contribution to the team's treble-winning season.

Despite being one of the strongest candidates for the Ballon d'Or, Haaland eventually placed in the top three with Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi taking first place. The Argentine legend's accomplishments with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Miami, where he won the first Leagues Cup and French Ligue 1 cemented his status as a better player according to the award.

Even with his own extraordinary talents and accomplishments, Haaland respectfully respected Messi's unrivalled legacy. He underlined how he thought Messi's retirement would open the door for any other player to challenge him for the title of world’s best. As Haaland prepares to face FC Copenhagen, his adoration and admiration for Messi highlight the Argentine's long-lasting effect and influence in the sport. Erling Haaland said:

"Lionel Messi is the best player that has ever played football. Maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best,"

🇦🇷 “You scored lot of goals and Messi won the most important individual awards, does he have to retire in order for you to win that?”.



🇳🇴 Erling Haaland: “Good question! I don’t know. He’s won the World Cup…”.



“Messi is the 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝, I think”. pic.twitter.com/WOrmBaWfPM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2024

What Lionel Messi has achieved in his stellar football career is the dream of every footballer, from having the most major trophies to winning 8 Ballon d'Or and lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. Erling Haaland will eye to have a similar brilliance and has achieved a great success in the world football so far.