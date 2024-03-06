×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

‘BEST EVER!’: Erling Haaland declares Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the ultimate GOAT

Erling Haaland unequivocally pronounces Lionel Messi as the ultimate GOAT, favoring him over Cristiano Ronaldo in a decisive declaration.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the foremost players globally, showcasing an extraordinary ability to shatter records at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. This echoes the reminiscent impact when Pep transformed Lionel Messi into the world's finest, solidifying his claim as potentially the greatest player ever. He recently finished second to the Argentine footballer in the Ballon d’Or last year, and although many criticised the decision of Messi being the winner, Haaland happily claimed that he deserved to win for his long contribution to the sport. 

Also Read: PSG gets past Real Sociedad to return to Champions League quarterfinals

Advertisement

Erling Haaland made a  huge statement about Lionel Messi as the greatest ever 

Before Manchester City's match against FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, striker Erling Haaland publicly proclaimed Lionel Messi to be the greatest football player of all time in an interview. 

Advertisement

Haaland respects Messi even though the latter defeated him in the 2023 Ballon d'Or competition. The prolific striker's outstanding season-long performances had many predicting he would win the coveted trophy. Haaland's first season with Manchester City was nothing short of spectacular; in 53 games, he scored an incredible 52 goals, making a major contribution to the team's treble-winning season.

Despite being one of the strongest candidates for the Ballon d'Or, Haaland eventually placed in the top three with Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi taking first place. The Argentine legend's accomplishments with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Miami, where he won the first Leagues Cup and French Ligue 1 cemented his status as a better player according to the award.

Advertisement

Even with his own extraordinary talents and accomplishments, Haaland respectfully respected Messi's unrivalled legacy. He underlined how he thought Messi's retirement would open the door for any other player to challenge him for the title of world’s best. As Haaland prepares to face FC Copenhagen, his adoration and admiration for Messi highlight the Argentine's long-lasting effect and influence in the sport. Erling Haaland said: 

"Lionel Messi is the best player that has ever played football. Maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best," 

Also Read: Harry Kane steers Bayern into Champions League quarterfinals

Advertisement

What Lionel Messi has achieved in his stellar football career is the dream of every footballer, from having the most major trophies to winning 8 Ballon d'Or and lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. Erling Haaland will eye to have a similar brilliance and has achieved a great success in the world football so far.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMC Protecting the Accused: PM Modi Slams Mamata Over Sandeshkhali

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. Paper Plates in Prestige Falcon: Bengaluru Water Crisis Hits Residents

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. What Is Functional Training? Know Its Benefits

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  4. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo