Bologna draws at Torino and misses chance to go third in Italy
A win would have taken Bologna, one of the surprises of the league, to one point ahead of Juve. Instead, it remained in fourth, a point behind the Turin club and having played a game more. Juventus is at Roma on Sunday.
Bologna missed a chance to leapfrog Juventus and move into third place in Serie A after a lackluster 0-0 draw at Torino on Friday.
The best chances of Friday’s game fell to Torino. Antonio Sanabria and Duvan Zapata came close and Lukasz Skorupski made a string of good saves for the visitor.
Bologna was stuck with a fourth draw in its last five matches.
The result left Torino in 10th place.
