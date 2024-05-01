Updated May 1st, 2024 at 21:17 IST
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Live Streaming: How to watch the UCL match in India, UK & US?
Ahead of the start of the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG UCL match, let's find out how to watch the Champions League match live in India, US, and UK?
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe | Image:AP
Borussia Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain, whose star striker Kylian Mbappe hopes to lead the French team to its first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy in his final season before a possible move to Madrid. Germany hasn't had a single semifinalist in the past three seasons. However, two teams have made it the last four in 2019-20 competition. Bayern Munich drew with Real Madrid the other end and now the attention is on Dortmund.
Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Champions League semi-final leg 1 match take place?
- The Champions League match between Dortmund and PSG will be played at the Signal Iduna Park.
When will the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Champions League semi-final leg 1 match take place?
- The Champions League match between Dortmund and PSG will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
How to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in India?
- The Champions League match between Dortmund and PSG will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in India?
- The live streaming of the Champions League match between Dortmund and PSG will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
How to watch the live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in the UK?
- In the UK, people can watch the Champions League match between Dortmund and PSG live on TNT Sports. The live streaming will be available on TNT Sports App on a subscription basis. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM BST.
How to watch the live streaming Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Champions League semi-final leg 1 match in the USA?
- In the USA, TUDN will show the Champions League match of Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live on TV. The live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.
Published May 1st, 2024 at 21:17 IST