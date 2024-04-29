Updated April 29th, 2024 at 09:49 IST
Bournemouth moves into top half of the Premier League after 3-0 win against Brighton
Bournemouth moved into the top half of the Premier League after a 3-0 win against Brighton on Sunday.
Goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert sealed a win that saw the Cherries beat their record points total in the Premier League by surpassing the 46 they managed in 2016-17. Bournemouth has 48 points with three games remaining.
Bournemouth took the lead in the 13th minute when Senesi headed in from a corner
Unal doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half with a towering header from Dango Ouattara's cross.
Kluivert completed the win in the 87th with a fine left-footed finish as Bournemouth, which was languishing in 19th in October, moved up to 10th.
Brighton is now six games without a win and in 12th place.
