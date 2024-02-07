English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Bournemouth routs second-tier Swansea 5-0 in FA Cup to become the first team into fifth round

Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott, and Luis Sinisterra gave Bournemouth a 3-0 lead after just 14 minutes of the fourth-round match, as the team recovered magnificently from a 4-0 setback to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Associated Press Television News
Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Alex Scott celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English FA Cup Fourth Round soccer match | Image: AP
Bournemouth became the first team to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup by routing second-tier Swansea 5-0 on Thursday, with all the goals coming in the first half and scored by different players.

Rebounding excellently from a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Bournemouth led 3-0 after just 14 minutes of the fourth-round match thanks to goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra.

David Brooks set up the first two goals at Vitality Stadium and scored himself in the 35th after running onto a pass from Dominic Solanke, who tapped in the fifth in the 44th.

The fourth round spans five days, with the highlight being Tottenham hosting defending champion Manchester City on Friday.

Bournemouth has only advanced beyond the fifth round twice in its history, most recently in 2021.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

