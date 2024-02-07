Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:03 IST
Bournemouth routs second-tier Swansea 5-0 in FA Cup to become the first team into fifth round
Bournemouth became the first team to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup by routing second-tier Swansea 5-0 on Thursday, with all the goals coming in the first half and scored by different players.
Rebounding excellently from a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Bournemouth led 3-0 after just 14 minutes of the fourth-round match thanks to goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra.
David Brooks set up the first two goals at Vitality Stadium and scored himself in the 35th after running onto a pass from Dominic Solanke, who tapped in the fifth in the 44th.
The fourth round spans five days, with the highlight being Tottenham hosting defending champion Manchester City on Friday.
Bournemouth has only advanced beyond the fifth round twice in its history, most recently in 2021.
