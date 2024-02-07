Advertisement

The Indian Football Team had an underwhelming run in the AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers delivered a strong effort but could not withstand teams like Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. Team India remained goalless and winless in all three games as they are headed towards their aim to qualify for the World Cup. After the disheartening run, head coach Igor Stimac opened up on the Team's performance and addressed the Indian football fans' disappointment and anger.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

Team India was a part of the AFC Asian Cup this year

The Blue Tigers lost in all their matches and remained goalless

Sunil Chhetri led the Indian Football Team at the AFC Asian Cup

Also Read:

Advertisement

Igor Stimac addresses the fans' anger over India's winless run in AFC Asian Cup

Indian Football Team head coach Igor Stimac has acknowledged the fans' frustration on not advancing in crucial tournaments since the SAFF Championship win over Kuwait. On the social media platform Instagram, Stimac broke his silence after India's loss to Syria and asserted that the Blue Tigers need to play at a higher level.

Advertisement

"I understand the fans’ frustration and disappointment. We feel the exact same way. The boys didn’t perform up to the level I know they are capable of, but I know they gave it their all and I’m proud of them. We need to play at a higher level consistently to be more comfortable and better prepared at these tournaments. Lots to think about and lots to work on. Thank you to all the fans back home and in Qatar. We feel the love and appreciate you all," Stimac wrote.

Also Read:

After coming off the AFC Asian Cup, the Indian Football Team will aim to pull off a rebound to secure their position in the World Cup. The Blue Tigers will begin their second-round journey in the World Cup Qualifiers as they will face Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar, with the first match taking place in March 2024.