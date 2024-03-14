×

Updated August 31st, 2023 at 08:53 IST

Brazil fires coach Pia Sundhage after a disappointing Women’s World Cup

Pia Sundhage has been fired as coach of the Brazilian women’s soccer team in the wake of a disappointing performance at the Women’s World Cup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pia Sundhage
Pia Sundhage watches her team during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match; Image: AP | Image:self
Pia Sundhage was fired as coach of the Brazilian women’s soccer team on Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing performance at the Women’s World Cup.

Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1995, prompting the country’s soccer confederation to make a change.

The 63-year-old Swede had been under contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming the national team’s first foreign coach when she was hired in July 2019.

The confederation said a replacement will be named in the coming days.

Local media has reported Corinthians women’s team coach Arthur Elias, who has won several national and continental club titles in recent years, is the favorite.

Sundhage previously led the United States women to two Olympic titles. Her Brazil team lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Published August 31st, 2023 at 08:53 IST

