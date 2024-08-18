sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections | MUDA Scam |

Published 22:33 IST, August 18th 2024

Brentford striker Ivan Toney left out of squad amid 'transfer interest'

England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford's squad for its season opener against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with manager Thomas Frank hinting that the forward could be sold this transfer window.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ivan Toney
Brentford striker Ivan Toney | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:33 IST, August 18th 2024