Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Brentford vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the EPL match in India, US, and the UK?
Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the Brentford vs Chelsea EPL match live. Get hold of the live streaming details given.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Brentford will host Chelsea in the EPL today. Both the teams are struggling to showcase seamless football lately, and their league standings are a testimony of that. Chelsea are excessively strong on paper but Brentford on the day can stun the Blues, considering they will have the home support as well. A high-octane contest is expected, thus, let's take a good look at how to catch the action live.
Also Read | AIFF women's committee discusses appointment of new coaches
Advertisement
When will Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?
The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Advertisement
Where will the Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?
The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium.
Advertisement
At what time will the Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?
The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live telecast in India?
The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network.
Advertisement
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe's classy reaction to substitution vs Monaco goes viral
How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming of EPL match in India?
Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming of EPL match in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on TNT Sports.
How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming of EPL match in the USA?
Fans in USA can watch Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on Fubo TV.
Brentford vs Chelsea Predicted Line-up
- Brentford: Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Mathias Jørgensen, Kristoffer Ajer; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón; Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa
- Chelsea: Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.