Brentford will host Chelsea in the EPL today. Both the teams are struggling to showcase seamless football lately, and their league standings are a testimony of that. Chelsea are excessively strong on paper but Brentford on the day can stun the Blues, considering they will have the home support as well. A high-octane contest is expected, thus, let's take a good look at how to catch the action live.

When will Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Where will the Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium.

At what time will the Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live telecast in India?

The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming of EPL match in India?

Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming of EPL match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on TNT Sports.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming of EPL match in the USA?

Fans in USA can watch Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on Fubo TV.

Brentford vs Chelsea Predicted Line-up

Brentford: Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Mathias Jørgensen, Kristoffer Ajer; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón; Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa

Chelsea: Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson