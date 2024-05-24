Advertisement

A British Indian, Trishan Patel, has joined the Pakistan football squad as assistant coach and performance analyst in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said that Patel, a UEFA A-level coach, had earlier given the Pakistan team online coaching.

"He will be assisting head coach Stephen Constantine in preparing the team for the World Cup preliminary qualifying matches in the Asia region," said a PFF official He added that Patel would be with the team for the matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

The home match against Saudi Arabia will be played on June 6 while the away game against Tajikistan is on June 11.

The official said that Patel had a lot of coaching experience, having worked with the Liverpool academy and also with Luton Town FC.