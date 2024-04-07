Updated April 7th, 2024 at 10:42 IST
Bruno Guimaraes scores late as Newcastle United beats Fulham in EPL
Bruno Guimaraes has scored an 81st-minute winner and Newcastle has made Fulham pay for missed opportunities in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.
Bruno Guimaraes scored an 81st-minute winner as Newcastle made Fulham pay for missed opportunities in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage in the English Premier League on Saturday.
The Brazil midfielder struck home a powerful first-time shot after a cross from Harvey Barnes was cleared by Fulham only to the edge of the area.
The goal came soon after Newcastle defender Fabian Schar had an effort disallowed after a VAR review for a foul by teammate Dan Burn in the buildup.
Newcastle was in eighth place but only one point behind Manchester United in sixth in the race for European qualification.
Fulham’s winless run extended to three games, since a resounding 3-0 home triumph over Tottenham.
