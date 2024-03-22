Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, left, and Porto’s Galeno battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London | Image: AP

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium because of an unspecified injury.

The Arsenal forward “reported to St. George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training,” the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Saka returned to Arsenal “for continued rehabilitation,” the statement added.

Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's lineup, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal, which leads the Premier League ahead of a visit to Manchester City on March 31.

Advertisement

England doesn't plan to bring in a replacement for Saka, who will miss his country's last two games before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for European Championship.