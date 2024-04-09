Advertisement

Bochum fired coach Thomas Letsch on Monday after a poor run of form left the team in danger of relegation from the Bundesliga.

Letsch’s team shocked Bayern Munich 3-2 in February to put a big dent in the champion’s title hopes, but Bochum has earned only one point in six games since then.

On Saturday, Bochum conceded two late goals and lost to fellow relegation candidate Cologne 2-1 to leave the team 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga.

Letsch took over Bochum in September 2022 with the team last in the table, and ensured the team avoided relegation last season.

There was no word from Bochum on the new coach. Bochum hosts Heidenheim on Saturday.