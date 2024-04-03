×

Calvert-Lewin penalty earns Everton 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for relegation-fighting Everton at Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday. The England striker hadn't scored in his previous 23 games, dating back to Oct. 29,

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for relegation-fighting Everton at Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The England striker hadn't scored in his previous 23 games, dating back to Oct. 29, but was calm enough to fire in an 88th-minute penalty at St James' Park and earn Everton what could be a valuable point in its bid for survival.

Newcastle had dominated for long periods and looked set to boost its own hopes of securing European soccer next season after Alexander Isak struck in the 15th.

It was the Sweden international's 19th goal of the season and came after he showed quick feet in the box before sweeping a low shot past Jordan Pickford.

Everton defender James Tarkowski inadvertently hit his own crossbar with an attempted clearance in the second half and VAR denied Newcastle a second goal through Dan Burn for offside before Everton's leveler.

Again VAR intervened by inviting referee Tony Harrington to review footage of substitute Paul Dummett hauling Ashley Young to the ground.

The official duly pointed to the spot and Calvert-Lewin did the rest. AP KHS KHS

