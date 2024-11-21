sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:15 IST, November 21st 2024

Can Pep Guardiola Turn Around Manchester City Amid The Worst Losing Run Of His Coaching Career?

It is widely anticipated that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal with Manchester City, which would allow him to continue his unheard-of dominance of the English Premier League. His first priority, however, is to arrest the worst losing streak of his managerial career.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon | Image: AP Photo
